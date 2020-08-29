Bail plea: Tamil Nadu seeks assurances, apology from Sheker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that SV Sheker be ordered to file an undertaking by September 1, assuring that activities dishonouring the National Flag would not be repeated and submit an apology for his actions.

The State said that based on the affidavit submitted by the BJP leader, he may be granted anticipatory bail. The court was hearing a bail plea from Sheker. Public Prosecutor A Natarajan said the actor-turned-politician had uttered offensive remarks about the National Flag and State Chief Minister.

Sheker’s counsel submitted that the politician always sported a National Flag on his dress and he would never insult the flag. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira recorded the submissions made by both the sides and directed the petitioner to file an affidavit based on the contentions made by the prosecution. The plea was adjourned to September 1.