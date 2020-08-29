STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign to promote student enrollment in government schools

Kannarpalayam Government High School Headmaster started his awareness campaign by going around to villages with a mike and a speaker in hand and urging parents to send their children to schools.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A government school headmaster has resorted to a traditional idea to increase student enrollment in government schools. Kannarpalayam Government High School Headmaster S Sivasubbaiah started his awareness campaign on Thursday by going around to villages here with a mike and a speaker in hand and urging parents to send their children to schools.

Subbaiah said that the district administration has given him a van for the initiative.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "This campaign is not just to increase the enrollment in just my school. This is to make parents understand the importance of education to their children and the role played by government schools."

In his announcements, the headmaster, whose two children completed their schooling in government establishments, said that he also explains about free scholarships and various welfare schemes available for students. 

"During the campaigns, I found that many parents did not know about various schemes implemented by the government. So far I have visited 12 villages. We are planning to visit more villages," he said and added that he has also been raising awareness about Covid-19 protocols and safety precautions.

A teacher in Kannarpalayam school said," Last year, 40 students got admitted in the school and this year already 60 students have been admitted. We expect more students will come to our school."

