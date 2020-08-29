Madras High Court to resume physical hearing from September 7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will resume its physical hearing (regular courts) from September 7.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Administrative Committee comprising senior-most seven judges presided over by Chief Justice A P Sahi on Saturday.

Initially, six division benches shall begin physical hearing on an experimental basis. The hearing will go on for two weeks.

However, the bar associations will not be allowed to open their premises.

The High Court had restricted its functioning and that of the subordinate courts since March 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and decided to hear only extremely urgent cases through video-conferencing due to Covid-19 and the lockdown.

The reopening of courts on September 7 will be subject to the existing mandatory procedures of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and sanitization.