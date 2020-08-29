STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 3,384 crore project planned to renovate irrigation systems: Palaniswami

EPS says creation of protected agri zone will keep 8 types of industries away from Delta

Published: 29th August 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the Tiruvarur Collectorate on Friday

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Talking about increase in farm output on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said by cultivating paddy on 1.92 lakh hectares and producing 10.74 lakh tonnes of paddy last year, Thanjavur district had bagged the top spot in the State. Earlier, he interacted with farmers, members of chamber of commerce and industry and self-help groups.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 11 projects on an estimate of Rs 71.26 crore, inaugurated 36 projects completed at a cost of Rs  39.59 crore and gave away welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 46.70 crore to 8,357 beneficiaries. Palaniswami also said that a detailed project report is being prepared for building an overbridge across the Kollidam between Kabisthalam in Thanjavur district and Melaramanallur in Ariyalur district.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami chairs a consultative meeting with farmer leaders at the Tiruvarur Collectorate on Friday

A water way has been proposed at a cost of Rs 650 crore between Vinayagam Theru in Tiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district and Vembakkudi in Ariyalur district. Bed dams will also be constructed on the Agniyaru, Nasuvini and Maharajapuram rivers near Pattukkottai, he said. Speaking at a Covid review meeting in Tiruvarur earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said a project on an estimate of Rs 3,384 crore for expansion, renovation, modernization of irrigation structures in the Cauvery delta districts is under consideration of the government. 

The project will benefit the districts of Tiruvarur, Nagappattinam and Thanjavur, he said. “Under the Climate Adaptation in Vennar Sub-basin in Cauvery Delta Project being implemented with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB), administrative sanction has already been given for Rs 960.66 crore of which Rs 349 crore has already released. Works like  infrastructure improvements and reconstruction of channels on Harichandranathi, Adappar and Valavanar are under way,” Palaniswami said.

A Food Park would be created in Tiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Based on the demand of Minister R Kamaraj, efforts would be made to develop an agriculture-based industry in the district, he added. Responding to reporters on rules to implement the Cauvery delta protected agriculture zone, the Chief Minister said, “The Act clearly stated that eight types of industries, including Methane exploration, copper smelting, iron production, aluminium smelting, ship breaking industries would not be allowed in the zone.” On a question on whether the Tamil Nadu government would approach the Supreme Court for cancelling NEET-JEE exams, the Chief Minister said he had already written to the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister seeking cancellation of the exams owing to the pandemic. 

Palaniswami also said the 3% sub-quota for Arunthathiyars would continue in line with the Supreme Court order. To another question on Cauvery delta farmers’ apprehensions about the Mettur surplus water project forcing them to take up only one crop, the Chief Minister said only surplus water would be utilised. Palaniswami laid the stone for 23 new projects to be taken up in Tiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 22.66 crore. He also inaugurated 14 projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. The Chief Minister also gave away welfare assistance.

CM, politicos condole demise of OS Manian’s wife 
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have conveyed their condolences to Textiles Minister OS Manian, whose wife Kalaiselvi passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. Besides, DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and other leaders too condoled the death.

