Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 6,352 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 87 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 4,15,590 and deaths to 7,137.

Among the deceased, 17 were from Chennai while 82 had comorbid conditions. The discharge rate too remains high in the State as 6,045 people were discharged taking the total people discharged to 3,55,727, which is 85.59%.

Only 52,726 people are currently undergoing treatment in the State, which is 12.68%, while the mortality rate is 1.73%.

The State also tested a high of 78,973 people on Saturday taking the total number of tests done across the 149 labs to 44,99,670.

Meanwhile, Chennai recorded 1,285 fresh cases taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,33,173 people, while 1159 people were discharged taking the total number of people discharged to 1,16,808 which is 87.71%.

Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan in a recent press meet said that the city had tested close to 10 lakh people. This is about 10% of the city’s population, while close to 22 lakh people have been home quarantined so far.

The Corporation officials are giving special focus to Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar Corporation zones which are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases.