STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wild elephant with injured lower jaw gets cross-border medical care

Due to an injury in the lower jaw, the elephant, aged between 25 and 35 years, was unable to chew his food.

Published: 29th August 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational picture of an elephant. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An injured male elephant (makhna), which entered the Kerala forests some days back and received medical care from the forest staff there, returned to Coimbatore’s Boluvampatti forest range on Thursday.

Due to an injury in the lower jaw, the elephant, aged between 25 and 35 years, was unable to chew his food. The forest department officials suspected that the injury might have been an outcome of a brawl with another male elephant. 

However, environmentalists assert that the elephant was injured after biting a country bomb (avuttukai), which is usually placed inside fruits or vegetables to get rid of wild boars. It may be noted that the forest department was consistently monitoring the animal’s health. Before the department could administer medical care, the elephant, which was roaming in Marudhamalai, entered the Kerala forests. 

All the details of the elephant were shared with officials of Mannarkad forest division in Kerala. “The forest staff there placed fruits laced with antibiotics to treat his wounds. After it refused to consume them, the staffs managed to tranquilise him and gave treatment with antibiotics for his wounds.

After the treatment, the elephant was let off into the forest. He crossed the border and entered the Coimbatore forest division on Thursday,” an official source said.  Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer D Venkatesh, said, “Our veterinarians along with the forest staff are monitoring the elephant from Thursday. Now, he is roaming in Boluvampatti forest. We would be providing further treatment if he has difficulty in eating.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wild elephant injured
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp