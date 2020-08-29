Wild elephant with injured lower jaw gets cross-border medical care

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An injured male elephant (makhna), which entered the Kerala forests some days back and received medical care from the forest staff there, returned to Coimbatore’s Boluvampatti forest range on Thursday.

Due to an injury in the lower jaw, the elephant, aged between 25 and 35 years, was unable to chew his food. The forest department officials suspected that the injury might have been an outcome of a brawl with another male elephant.

However, environmentalists assert that the elephant was injured after biting a country bomb (avuttukai), which is usually placed inside fruits or vegetables to get rid of wild boars. It may be noted that the forest department was consistently monitoring the animal’s health. Before the department could administer medical care, the elephant, which was roaming in Marudhamalai, entered the Kerala forests.

All the details of the elephant were shared with officials of Mannarkad forest division in Kerala. “The forest staff there placed fruits laced with antibiotics to treat his wounds. After it refused to consume them, the staffs managed to tranquilise him and gave treatment with antibiotics for his wounds.

After the treatment, the elephant was let off into the forest. He crossed the border and entered the Coimbatore forest division on Thursday,” an official source said. Speaking to Express, District Forest Officer D Venkatesh, said, “Our veterinarians along with the forest staff are monitoring the elephant from Thursday. Now, he is roaming in Boluvampatti forest. We would be providing further treatment if he has difficulty in eating.”