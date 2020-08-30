Congress MP H Vasanthakumar's body laid to rest in native village

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: H Vasanthakumar, the Congress MP from Kanayakumari, was laid to rest at his native village Agastheeswaram on Sunday morning.

After functionaries of various political parties paid homeage to the Lok Sabha MP at his residence in Chennai's T-Nagar and Kamarajar Memorial Hall at Teynampet on Saturday, the body was then taken by road to his native village in Kanniyakumari on late Saturday night.

Vasanthakumar, who was one of the eight Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu, succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on August 28.

On Sunday morning at around 10.00 am, the funeral procession started from his house. The mortal remains of MP Vasanthakumar was taken near his parents memorial place and laid to rest at around 11.30 am.

Congress party cadres and functionaries including national general secretary KC Venugopal paid their homage.

Former union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, Kanniyakumari District Collector Prashant M Wadnere, Special Representative to Tamil Nadu government at New Delhi, Thalavai Sundaram were among others who paid their respects.

Vasanthakumar started off as a Congress worker before being elevated to various district and state level postings. He was best known for his company, Vasanth & Co, a retail chain selling electronics and home appliances that he founded in 1978, after working as a salesman in the VGP group for 13 years.