HC Bench raps expert panel for ‘reckless’ guidance

By Express News Service

MADURAI: If demonetisation shook the nation back in 2016, the realization that even members of an expert panel, constituted to guide the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, cant differentiate it from ‘devaluation’ of currency has come as a bigger shock.

The panel, which was consulted by the board to prepare the answer key for a written exam to fill SI posts, had given a wrong answer for a question — How many times the Indian Rupee was devalued since 1947? The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted relief to two candidates who could not make it to the next level of selection process due to the panel’s mistake.

The petitioners had appeared for the written exam on January 12, 2020. Both had scored 48 marks, just 0.5 mark short of the cut off mark fixed for BC category. Stating that they were denied mark despite giving the correct answer, the petitioners claimed that they are eligible for the next round of selection.

While the petitioners contended that the answer is ‘three times’, the Board claimed it to be ‘four times’. Pointing out the panel’s mistake, the Bench said demonetisation — defined as ‘stripping a currency unit of its status as legal tender’ — is entirely different from devaluation which means ‘deliberate reduction of the official rate at which domestic currency is exchanged for another currency.’ Expressing displeasure over the ‘reckless’ manner in which the experts had advised TNUSRB, the Bench told the Board to be cautious while selecting experts and to obtain a second opinion to avoid such mistakes in future.