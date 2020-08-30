ISRO to unlock soon, 50% staff called in

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ISRO on Saturday relaxed the complete lockdown at the Sriharikota rocket launch station and asked its employees to report for duty on all working days. All the administrative officers and senior staff associated with scientific and technical works have been asked to attend duties.

According to the fresh orders issued by the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar) Controller V Kumbakarnan, which was accessed by TNIE, 50 per cent of the workforce will be working based on a roster system, prepared by respective division heads.

“Employees residing in SDSC-Shar housing colonies shall attend the duties. Operation and maintenance contract employees residing in department colonies shall only be called for duties based on essentiality of work. Construction works shall continue as per prevailing arrangements,” it said.

Employees have also been directed to inform the office, if they or any of their family members are undergoing Covid-19 test. Such employees are required to self-isolate till a conclusive result is obtained. “Suppression of information by any employee will be viewed seriously and action as deemed fit, will be initiated,” said the authorities.

Among those exempted from the roster are people with comorbidites, and those under treatment for these before the lockdown, along with persons with disabilities and pregnant women. In a separate circular, the Controller also warned employees of stringent action after it was found that a majority of positive cases were a result of employees attending some kind of mass gathering.

“Most employees did not inform about attending such functions. Leaving headquarters for such mass gatherings is one of the major factors for spreading Covid-19 here,” he said. He added, “In order to contain the spread, all employees are advised to desist from participating in functions, and prior permission has to be taken before leaving the headquarters. In case an employee does not obtain permission and attends such a function to be later diagnosed with Covid-19, action as deemed fit shall be taken for hiding the information.”