School enrolments to continue till September: KA Sengottaiyan

Student enrolment in all classes will go on till September 2020, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Published: 30th August 2020 04:34 AM

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Student enrolment in all classes will go on till September 2020, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the minister said, “In this academic year, 1.72 lakh students have been admitted to Class I so far.

The school admissions will continue until September and efforts are being made to rehabilitate child labourers in the State.” Sengottaiyan informed that the School Education Department has a reserve of 20,000 textbooks for each class.

To improve the livelihood of Gobichettipalayam villagers, the minister said, “A textile park has been constructed at Kolappalur, which will provide job opportunities to around 7,000 people from six neighbouring town panchayats.

The government is planning to construct houses for 2,000 of these people to help uplift their economic status.” On the status of waterworks in the region, he said that lakes and ponds in Kolappalur, Siruvalur, Getticheviyur and Nambiyur shall be linked under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.

“Likewise, the government has allocated nearly ‘56 crore for water projects, including Kootu Kudineer Thittam for panchayats in Gobi. This will ensure sufficient supply of water for drinking and irrigation,” he added. At Gobichettipalayam, the minister attended a function and distributed country chickens to 640 beneficiaries.

