Tamil Nadu hospitals struggling to find nurses amid rise in COVID-19 cases

While many hospitals have increased their bed-count, they lack sufficient manpower to manage all patients, says CN Raja, president of the Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch. 

Published: 30th August 2020 04:34 AM

Nurse illustration
By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When doctor Govindaraj, who manages a private hospital in Tiruchy, wanted to start a Covid treatment centre, he did not think the biggest barrier would be the unavailability of trained human resource.

He managed to hire an entire range of workforce — from specialist doctors to sanitary workers. However, despite several attempts, he did not get enough nurses for the job.

Thanks to the pandemic, the healthcare sector in the State is facing a shortage of paramedics, especially nurses.

“I put my plan on hold,” Govindaraj tells Express.

"What if after creating the required infrastructure I do not find enough nurses to run the centre? For ICU management, we need trained nurses. But, they are all already employed elsewhere. Even if we consider hiring freshers and training them, their families are not willing to send them for Covid duty. For my 30-bed hospital, I need at least 24 nurses, so that even if one batch has to go on quarantine there will be another to take care of things at work.”

While many hospitals have increased their bed-count, they lack sufficient manpower to manage all patients, says CN Raja, president of the Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch. 

Shortage of nurses forces hosps to deny admissions

“In some hospitals, the staff did not turn up for duty as their families are unwilling to send them for Covid work,” Raja adds. This becomes a hassle when it comes to critical care. “In intensive care units, we need at least one nurse per patient,” says Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar of Tamil Nadu Nurses & Midwives Council.

In general wards, the number can be as low as 1:7, depending on the bed-count.

“Annually, around 12,000 nurses pass out every academic year in the State,” she adds. The manpower situation is no better in Chennai, a city considered to be the Mecca of medical tourism.

“The work of nurses are more intensive compared to doctors. We can manage with one doctor for every 20 patients, but we cannot do the same in the case of nurses,” says a doctor running a private hospital in Chennai.

“I have the beds to accommodate more patients, but we are not admitting that many people because of the shortage of nurses,” he adds.

S Jegan, communication secretary of the Global Nurses Association says, many nurses have left their jobs owing to the threat of infection.

“Some families came all the way to Chennai from other towns in their vehicles and took away their daughters, saying they can find a job after Covid is contained. Many of the nurses are now struggling to get an experience certificate. Some corporate hospitals are ready to pay double the salary for nurses now. However, they are unable to find enough personnel,” he says.

