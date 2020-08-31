Are Tamil Nadu government hospitals better equipped to fight COVID-19?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, when compared to any other State, has always had an outstanding record in healthcare infrastructure. As the coronavirus is putting to test the State’s medical capacities, the endurance and reliable nature of the State-controlled hospitals are also being proven.

These hospitals have treated the maximum number of cases when compared to their private counterparts. But, how far have the medical resources and access to healthcare been distributed across the State, including rural areas? Officials and doctors speak to Express elaborately. When Tamil Nadu’s cumulative tally touched 2,51,738 cases on August 1, Chennai’s share alone was 1,00,877 cases.

Similarly, on August 25, when Tamil Nadu crossed 3,91,303 cases, Chennai stood at 1,27,949 cases. Of the total, Chennai’s share was 40 per cent on August 1, which dropped to 32 per cent on August 25, as the viral load started shifting to other districts. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of medical colleges; 25 government medical colleges and around 20 private medical colleges.

Because of this, the State population has better access to medical services. But, when it comes to handling the Covid cases, private hospitals lag behind in providing services, say doctors. “There are many challenges in running a hospital. Many private hospitals in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities don’t have enough beds with oxygen supply. Also, they are not able to find the right human resources,” says Dr CN Raja, president, Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu branch.

Another doctor working at a private hospital in Chennai says many private hospitals in the districts are closed either due to lack of manpower or by the fear of contracting the infection. “Government hospitals are managing the maximum number of cases. If they don’t have facilities in rural areas like Ariyalur, they have a system in place to shift the patient to a nearby tertiary healthcare place.

They have adequate number of nurses, doctors, and specialists to handle the situation.” The doctor continues, “But, people from districts like Cuddalore, when they wish to have private healthcare support for Covid, but do not find there, come to our hospital.” Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health says, “There is at least one government testing centre in almost all the districts.

In areas, where there is no testing centre, samples are collected from the patients and transported to other facilities. The patients need not travel. Only the samples will be transported. We have the highest number of medical college hospitals, so, people in rural areas also get the same care as people in cities.” Cases in districts like Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Chengalpattu are increasing, while the rest of the districts are getting some respite, says Dr K Kolandaswamy, public health expert. “The instances of people acquiring the infection from hospitals and workplaces like banks and departmental stores are increasing. It is because these places lack proper ventilation and non-adherence to social distancing and other norms. Vulnerable and elderly people should strictly stay at homes, and people with comorbidities should not be allowed to attend patients in hospitals,” Dr K Kolandaswamy adds.