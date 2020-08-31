STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP has ability to win 60 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu on its own, asserts state party chief L Murugan

Speaking to reporters ahead of the party's youth wing general body meeting, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said that the party’s efforts were focused on the 2021 Assembly elections.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP has the ability to win at least 60 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, even if it contests on its own, asserted state party president L Murugan in Tiruchy on Monday.
 
Speaking to reporters ahead of the party's youth wing general body meeting, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said that the party’s efforts were focused on the 2021 Assembly elections. 

"We are now strengthening our party at the booth level. The BJP has chances of victory in at least 60 constituencies even if it contests alone. Legislators from BJP will definitely enter the Assembly next year," he claimed. 
 
Asked about the growing number of history sheeters joining the BJP, he said there was no restriction against anyone wanting to join the party.

However, responsibilities and party posts will only be given to deserving candidates after due consideration.
 
Murugan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the New Education Policy, stating that it would make the education system world-class. 
 
"As needed, the new policy provides a lot of importance to technical education. The policy also has the ability to create future job providers rather than job seekers," he added.
 
Responding to a query on the party’s stance on 3 percent sub-quota for Arunthathiyars within the SC quota, he said: "In the all-party meeting held in 2009, Tamil Nadu BJP made its stand clear. We support the reservation to the Arunthathiyar community."  
 
Murugan strongly criticised the DMK’s stance against the three-language policy, but refused to comment on the position of the ruling AIADMK, a BJP ally, even after reporters pointed out that the state government had also rejected the three-language policy. 
 
"Parents and students are welcoming the three-language policy. It is only the DMK which is taking away the opportunity for government school students to learn a third language. Even in the CBSE schools run by DMK functionaries, three languages are being taught. Why is this opportunity not being provided to the students from the weaker sections? We see this as a (form of) modern discrimination,” he said, adding that the party would conduct campaigns to garner public support on this. 
 
"If the situation permits, we are planning to stage protests in front the schools run by the DMK cadres. Our youth wing will be conducting signature campaigns," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu BJP L Murugan Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu assembly polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp