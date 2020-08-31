BJP has ability to win 60 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu on its own, asserts state party chief L Murugan

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP has the ability to win at least 60 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, even if it contests on its own, asserted state party president L Murugan in Tiruchy on Monday.



Speaking to reporters ahead of the party's youth wing general body meeting, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said that the party’s efforts were focused on the 2021 Assembly elections.

"We are now strengthening our party at the booth level. The BJP has chances of victory in at least 60 constituencies even if it contests alone. Legislators from BJP will definitely enter the Assembly next year," he claimed.



Asked about the growing number of history sheeters joining the BJP, he said there was no restriction against anyone wanting to join the party.

However, responsibilities and party posts will only be given to deserving candidates after due consideration.



Murugan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the New Education Policy, stating that it would make the education system world-class.



"As needed, the new policy provides a lot of importance to technical education. The policy also has the ability to create future job providers rather than job seekers," he added.



Responding to a query on the party’s stance on 3 percent sub-quota for Arunthathiyars within the SC quota, he said: "In the all-party meeting held in 2009, Tamil Nadu BJP made its stand clear. We support the reservation to the Arunthathiyar community."



Murugan strongly criticised the DMK’s stance against the three-language policy, but refused to comment on the position of the ruling AIADMK, a BJP ally, even after reporters pointed out that the state government had also rejected the three-language policy.



"Parents and students are welcoming the three-language policy. It is only the DMK which is taking away the opportunity for government school students to learn a third language. Even in the CBSE schools run by DMK functionaries, three languages are being taught. Why is this opportunity not being provided to the students from the weaker sections? We see this as a (form of) modern discrimination,” he said, adding that the party would conduct campaigns to garner public support on this.



"If the situation permits, we are planning to stage protests in front the schools run by the DMK cadres. Our youth wing will be conducting signature campaigns," he said.