Father kills toddler son, burns body near Vedhalai

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: The Mandapam police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing and burning his one-and-a-half year-old son after a quarrel with his wife. According to sources, the suspect, a resident of Kunjaravalasai near Vedhalai, was a driver.

The man often picked a fight with his 20-year-old wife after coming home drunk. On Friday, the couple, along with their one-and-a-half year-old son, attended the marriage of the woman's sister. During the function, a fight broke out between the couple. The man, who was drunk at that time, took his son and stormed out of the venue.

When his wife returned home, she did not find her husband and the child there. When the man returned home drunk that night, she asked him where their son was, but received only an incoherent answer. Worried, she lodged a complaint with the Mandapam police the next morning.

According to investigating officers, the youth beat his son to death and then burnt his body, the charred remains of which was later recovered on Saturday noon. A postmortem examination was performed at the Government Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital here.