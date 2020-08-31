G.O on exams a lifeline for this engg student

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The State government's recent order declaring all college students, except those in final semester as pass, has given a second chance to students like N Sanjai who lost hopes of pursuing studies further.

Sanjai (21), a final year ECE student at a private college in Tiruchy, hogged the limelight after he posted a video thanking the Chief Minister for baling students out. With 23 arrears weighing him down, Sanjai wanted to drop out but continued college on parents' insistence. "My father advised me to continue at least until the course ended. The CM has declared all students pass and I will make sure I clear the papers in the final year on my own," said Sanjai.

Sanjai said, "Considering that the seventh semester would pass online, there was a possibility that examination and evaluation would be easier. In the eighth and final semester, the focus would be on the project and there would be fewer papers. Earlier with so many subjects, there was no light at the end of this tunnel. The government has given me hope and I have a resolve to clear exams," said Sanjai.

On why he had so many arrears, he said, "Even in the response to my video many are trolling me for that arrears. They assume that I am the only person with so many arrears. The fact can't be farther from that. There are thousands like me. Many struggle, because they have no reason to learn anything. There are not enough industries to recruit us. An establishment that can pay a decent salary would recruit one out of a hundred engineers. So we are mostly employed in other fields."

On what he wanted to do after college, he said he was into cinematography and was already experimenting with muaic albums.