STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai leading the Covid battle

According to health officials, micromanagement, fortnight analysis and intensive testing have helped in bringing down the Covid cases.

Published: 31st August 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

VTMs consisting of samples collected from people for coronavirus test in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 'Madurai Model' of Covid management has earned the praise of Chief Secretary K Shanmugam. Corporation sources said that the model could be emulated in other districts as well.

According to health officials, micromanagement, fortnight analysis and intensive testing have helped in bringing down the Covid cases. Another key feature of 'Madurai Model' is the establishment of triage centres.

Earlier, ample number of patients with Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) symptoms tested positive to the virus. The civic body, along with the district administration, established over 150 medical camps across the district for early detection of Covid cases. "We were able to identify most of the ILI cases through the camps. However, with the establishment of triage centres, several asymptomatic patients were detected with abnormalities at an earlier stage, thereby the mortality rate was lowered," said Community Health Officer P Kumaragurubaran.

He said that mobile medical camps in wards with high number of cases have helped reduce the caseload. "A ward that once came under the ‘Top 10’ category with high number of cases never appeared in the list again," he added.

The 1,400 workers, employed under ‘Consolidated Pay’ category in fever surveillance team, have now been deployed to track those entering the district using e-Pass, he added. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government revoked the e-Pass system for intra-state travel from September 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madurai Model Covid management Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrom ILI Influenza-Like-Illness
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp