Malls, hotels in Tamil Nadu to welcome guests from tomorrow following Unlock 4

Published: 31st August 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:06 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The long wait is over as the government has allowed shopping malls, hotels and resorts to resume services. However, the officials have appealed all to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all places. In a statement on Sunday, Phoenix Market City spokesperson said that the management is busy working on guidelines for staf f and customers.

A spokesperson from Express Avenue Mall said that all stores will open on September 1. More details will be updated on the mall’s website. The ITC Grand Chola in a statement stated, “Our safety practices begin with pre-arrival check-in, safe car ride, security personnel in PPE, hand sanitisers at touchpoints, luggage sanitisation, remodelled receptions with ‘Welcome Separators’ and deep-cleaned and sanitised room allotment.”

The hotel added that contact-less dining is the norm for both in-room dining and their restaurants. “Room service orders will be delivered on sanitised IRD trolley (enabling safe distancing) in rooms, with sanitised crockery, cutlery, pre-packaged single use condiments, by server in personal protective gear,” the spokesperson further said. Several hotels in the city were already facilitating quarantine stay for passengers.

