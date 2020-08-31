STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man-animal conflict: Elephant kills man, tiger a woman in Tamil Nadu

In one incident, the 55-year-old man, sleeping on the precincts of a temple near here, was trampled to death by an elephant in the early hours, the police said.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In two separate incidents in Nilgiris and Coimbatore, two persons were killed by a tiger and elephant on Monday.

According to forest department officials, a 50-year-old woman died in a tiger attack while she was grazing her cattle in Masinagudi forest in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve at 11 am.  

The deceased was identified as M Gowri, a resident of the Kurumbarpadi tribal village, which is located near Masinagudi Block 1 Reserve Forest in Singara Range. 

The woman was accompanied by two people, including her husband Madhan, when the tiger attacked her.

Their attempts to rescue the woman went in vain, official sources said, adding that her remains were retrieved only after members of the tribal community managed to chase off the animal by making noises. 

The body was sent for postmortem examination. An official said that a team has been formed to monitor the area and the movement of the animal. A camera trap would be installed shortly, the official added.  

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Kanuvai on the outskirts of Coiumbatore today.

The deceased was identified as V Nagaraj of Gandhi Street in Seeranaickenpalayam. A construction worker, Nagaraj used to sleep on a slab near a temple in the locality. 

On Monday, he came under attack at the same spot by a makhna elephant, which was reportedly coming from Marudamalai hill.

Though he had escaped with minor injuries, he died a few hours after the attack. Forest officials said that the person might have died due to shock. Further investigation is on.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
