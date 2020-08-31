Puducherry sees decline in cases, 291 more turn positive in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After recording over 550 cases for past three days, Puducherry added only 291 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total cases increased to 14,411 and active cases to 4849 and death toll at 228 on Monday.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said that among the 1074 samples tested, 261 cases are in Puducherry region, 22 in Karaikal region, one in Yanam region and seven in Mahe region.

As many as 2478 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted in hospitals and 2371 are in home quarantine. Out of 2478 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2259 are in the Puducherry region, 67 cases in Karaikal, 130 in Yanam and 22 in Mahe.

Out of 2371 cases in home isolation, 2071 are in Puducherry, 156 in Karaikal and 144 in Yanam. Six persons have died in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.

A total of 9334 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 366 on Monday. The fatality rate 1.58 per cent and recovery rate 64.77 per cent.