STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry sees decline in cases, 291 more turn positive in last 24 hours

A total of 9334 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 366 on Monday.

Published: 31st August 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects swab samples from a child for COVID-19 test.

Health worker collects swab samples from a child for COVID-19 test. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After recording over 550 cases for past three days, Puducherry added only 291 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total cases increased to 14,411 and active cases to 4849 and death toll at 228 on Monday.

Releasing the information, the Director of Health Services Dr S Mohan Kumar said that among the 1074 samples tested, 261 cases are in Puducherry region, 22 in Karaikal region, one in Yanam region and seven in Mahe region.

As many as 2478 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted in hospitals and 2371 are in home quarantine. Out of 2478 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2259 are in the Puducherry region, 67 cases in Karaikal, 130 in Yanam and 22 in Mahe. 

Out of 2371 cases in home isolation, 2071 are in Puducherry, 156 in Karaikal and 144 in Yanam. Six persons have died in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.

 A total of 9334 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 366 on Monday. The fatality rate 1.58 per cent and recovery rate 64.77 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp