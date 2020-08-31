STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu govt releases SOPs for public parks; masks and temperature checks mandatory

People above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use the parks

Published: 31st August 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:36 PM

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With public parks set to reopen in Tamil Nadu after five months, the state has made masks and temperature checks mandatory to enter them.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Monday, masks must be worn inside the park always.

Sanitizers must be provided at the entrance of parks while community members must be engaged in monitoring social distancing inside them.

People above 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use the parks.

Visitors from the containment zones are not allowed inside the parks while spitting inside or outside the parks is strictly prohibited.

Toilets must be disinfected inside the parks regularly and the functioning hours of the parks must be restricted. Children’s play areas too will be closed.

Chennai currently has 669 parks within the city limits of which 554 have been handed over to private contractors for maintenance.

Corporation officials said that the civic body would ensure that the SOPs are strictly adhered to.

