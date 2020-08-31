STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timetable out for Tamil Nadu government, supplementary exams

The exams have been scheduled from the second week of September to the first week of October.

Published: 31st August 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government has recently issued the timetable for various supplementary exams, including the board exams and a few other government exams, along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their conduct.

The exams have been scheduled from the second week of September to the first week of October. The exams come at a time when many are calling for its cancellation and demanding for making everyone pass who had applied for the exam.

An order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on August 24, said that the directorate of government examination had sought permission from the government to conduct exams.

