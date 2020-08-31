Timetable out for Tamil Nadu government, supplementary exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government has recently issued the timetable for various supplementary exams, including the board exams and a few other government exams, along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their conduct.

The exams have been scheduled from the second week of September to the first week of October. The exams come at a time when many are calling for its cancellation and demanding for making everyone pass who had applied for the exam.

An order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on August 24, said that the directorate of government examination had sought permission from the government to conduct exams.