STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Colleges want officials to restore classrooms to pre-Covid state

Beds and facilities put up for patients are yet to be cleared from many campuses

Published: 01st December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom in Montessori School, Vijayawada being cleaned as the government prepares to resume classes from Monday

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement of resuming physical classes for students of medical colleges and final-year undergraduate students of arts and science has sent the official machinery into an overdrive to restore classrooms to their original form. 

While extending the lockdown until the end of the year, the Chief Minister has also directed the hostels to open their doors, to help students resume their normal schedule. The government had already announced that physical classes would resume for research students and final-year students of postgraduate courses in science and technology courses on December 2. Since most government colleges in the State had been converted into quarantine centres during the early phase of the lockdown, officials have now begun focusing on removing beds and other furniture that had been used for patients.

While welcoming the decision to reopen the colleges, the principal of an arts and science college in Tiruvarur said the government should ensure that classrooms are returned to the colleges the way they were handed over, to ensure students’ safety. 

“Disinfection process should be done across the campus, from the gate to the toilets. Even then, the virus is capable of staying alive for a few days,” he said.Even as most Covid-19 patients have recovered and left many of the colleges, the beds and the facilities arranged for isolation continue to remain on campuses. Further, the government, in its detailed SOP for functioning of hostels, said only one student can stay in a room. “The protocol has to be removed before other classes are allowed as hostels will not have the capacity to handle all students while allotting a separate room for each student,” said the principal of a government-aided college in Chennai.

The UGC, earlier this month, had released guidelines advising higher education institutions located outside containment zones to reopen in phases, starting first with research, masters and final-year undergraduate students. However, the number of students attending classes on campus at a given time should not be more than half the total student strength, the guidelines said.

Apart from the standard precautions of regular disinfection of premises and screening of teachers and students on campus, the UGC also suggested that institutions extend teaching hours and follow a six-day schedule. Attendance for students will be voluntary. Universities have been asked to continue online classes for students who wish to study remotely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Colleges COVID 19
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp