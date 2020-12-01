STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inclusion of NR Congress in Puducherry alliance will be decided by high command: BJP

Briefing newspersons, state president V Saminathan said the BJP had already commenced election work with the slogan of one party rule both at the Centre and in states

Published: 01st December 2020 08:08 PM

PuducherryCM

BJP MLA V Saminathan draping a shawl over the Puducherry Chief Minister (File photo | Pattabi Raman/ EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The inclusion of the NR Congress as part of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Puducherry for the next assembly elections will be decided by the BJP high command, BJP state president V Saminathan said here on Tuesday.

The remarks came after Leader of the Opposition and NR Congress president N Rangasamy recently said that the party continues to be in alliance with the AIADMK and BJP. Following this, the AIADMK legislative party leader A Anbazhagan and other MLAs and functionaries visited the newly opened NR Congress party office.

Briefing newspersons, Saminathan said the BJP had already commenced election work with the slogan of one party rule both at the Centre and in states. Party president J P Nadda will be visiting Puducherry by the end of this month, he said. A BJP-AIADMK alliance was finalized in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said, adding that the party high command will take a decision on whether to admit NR Congress into the fold.

Saminathan said the party had conducted several agitations on behalf of the people of Puducherry in the four-and-a-half-year rule of the Congress and added that the BJP will resort to a 72-hour continuous agitation in support of all agitating associations. Later, with the slogan ‘pull down the corrupt government’ the party would organize a statewide rally, he added.

V Saminathan Puducherry BJP NR Congress
Comments

