Madras HC tells State to produce files based on which inquiry against Anna University VC was ordered

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to produce the original documents based on which the government issued a G.O. ordering an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, gave the direction on Monday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Manithanigai Kumar seeking to quash the said G.O. The judges criticised the government for acting hastily in the matter without allowing Surappa to answer to the allegations.

Though the Advocate General Vijay Narayan referred to various Supreme Court judgments and pointed out that a PIL, especially one filed by a third party, is not maintainable in a matter relating to disciplinary action against an officer, the judges opined that the same can be decided based on the merits of the case.

However, they relented and permitted Narayan to furnish the copies of the apex court's judgments.

Further observing that the identity of the complainants ought to be looked into, the judges directed the government to produce all documents relied upon by the authorities while passing the G.O. The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.

Kumar, a writer and social worker from Kanniyakumari district, stated that the government passed the G.O., appointing a retired HC judge P Kalaiyarasan to inquire into the corruption complaints received by the Chief Minister's Special Cell, without conducting any preliminary inquiry or seeking an explanation from Surappa.

He alleged that the action was initiated as Surappa did not accommodate the views of politicians in his administrative decisions. Moreover, the government failed to verify the identity of the complainants, he pointed out and prayed the court to quash the G.O.