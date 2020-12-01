STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC tells State to produce files based on which inquiry against Anna University VC was ordered

The judges criticised the government for acting hastily in the matter without allowing Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa to answer to the allegations.

Published: 01st December 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to produce the original documents based on which the government issued a G.O. ordering an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, gave the direction on Monday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Manithanigai Kumar seeking to quash the said G.O. The judges criticised the government for acting hastily in the matter without allowing Surappa to answer to the allegations.

Though the Advocate General Vijay Narayan referred to various Supreme Court judgments and pointed out that a PIL, especially one filed by a third party, is not maintainable in a matter relating to disciplinary action against an officer, the judges opined that the same can be decided based on the merits of the case.

However, they relented and permitted Narayan to furnish the copies of the apex court's judgments.

Further observing that the identity of the complainants ought to be looked into, the judges directed the government to produce all documents relied upon by the authorities while passing the G.O. The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.

Kumar, a writer and social worker from Kanniyakumari district, stated that the government passed the G.O., appointing a retired HC judge P Kalaiyarasan to inquire into the corruption complaints received by the Chief Minister's Special Cell, without conducting any preliminary inquiry or seeking an explanation from Surappa.

He alleged that the action was initiated as Surappa did not accommodate the views of politicians in his administrative decisions. Moreover, the government failed to verify the identity of the complainants, he pointed out and prayed the court to quash the G.O.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp