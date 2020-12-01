STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK goes into protest mode for exclusive 'Vanniyar' quota, TN CM announces commission

Palaniswami said a commission would be set up to exclusively collect current caste-wise data and submit a report to the government.

Published: 01st December 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi, an ally of the ruling AIADMK held protests here on Tuesday, staging sit-in at multiple locations leading to traffic snarls and and blocking train, demanding 20 per cent exclusive quota for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community, in jobs and education.

Pressing the demand, a delegation of PMK office- bearers led by party leader Anbumani Ramadoss called on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam at the Secretariat and gave a memorandum seeking reservation.

Later, Palaniswami said a commission would be set up to exclusively collect current caste-wise data and submit a report to the government.

Quantifiable data on castes is necessary considering a case on 69 per cent quota in the Supreme Court, the need to ensure that welfare schemes reached the intended beneficiaries and also in view of a long time demand in the state for a caste wise headcount, he said.

"Complete information (on castes and their population) can be obtained only by collecting caste-wise data across Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said announcing the commission.

The Vanniyars, also known as Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas are among the 35 plus castes that fall under the Most Backward Classes in Tamil Nadu and they, together with the Denotified Communities, are provided 20 per cent reservation out of the total 69 per cent quota.

Speaking to reporters, Anbumani said their demand involved social justice and the protest was not against anyone.

"This should be seen as a matter related to Tamil Nadu's growth as Vanniyars constituted one-fourth of the state's population," he said and outlined the extreme backwardness of the community in areas including education and employment opportunities.

"This is a most backward community and people are working as construction labourers, road workers and so on.

Only if this community developed, could Tamil Nadu grow and this is very much a development issue and we have apprised the Chief Minister about this aspect and he has assured to take a good decision," he said.

Earlier, protesters in large numbers entered the city after removing barricades and they were prevented at many entry points by police, leading to severe traffic congestion on the arterial Grand Southern Trunk Road that links southern suburbs and districts to the metropolis.

The protesters arrived in cars, vans and buses from several places away from the city.

Although the party had announced it would hold a "massive protest demonstration," in front of the TN Public Service Commission office in the city, protests spilled over to other locations as well and 'protesters' pelted stones on the Chennai-bound Ananthapuri Express at suburban Vandalur.

Since protesters did not move away from the tracks, the loco pilot had to halt the train and briefly, stones rained on the engine.

In locations including Tambaram, they attempted to stage rail blockades and they were dispersed by police.

At Wallajahpet in Ranipet district, they staged a sit-in on the highway.

Asked about pelting of stones on the train, Anbumani asked the media to not attempt to give a colour of "violence" to the protest.

"We are against violence. No one should indulge in violence," he said adding "someone has done this (pelted stones on train).

Don't blame us for the incident." Police, all of a sudden detained their members for hours and they were put to lot of inconvenience, Anbumani, a former Union Health Minister said.

Northern Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts is considered the heartland of the Vanniyars.

In October, the PMK accused the government of not paying heed to people's grievances, and said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest in 2021 demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars.

The party has already announced that Monday's protest was only the 'first phase' and subsequently agitations would be taken forward by organising huge demonstrations at the level of villages, panchayat unions and districts followed by a massive 'final' stage of protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK AIADMK Vanniyars
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp