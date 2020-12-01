STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Revolving fund created for MBBS, BDS seats

The Director of Medical Education had submitted the tentative expenditure towards MBBS and BDS admission under the quota as  Rs 15,85,05,032.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday created a revolving fund of Rs 16 crore, for the first-year, towards the expenses of students who secured a seat under the 7.5 per cent reservation in the State quota of MBBS and BDS seats this year.

The funds will be operated by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited to enable payment of all types of essential and hostel fees for students who got an admission under the quota, said an order issued by J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Director of Medical Education had submitted the tentative expenditure towards MBBS and BDS admission under the quota as  Rs 15,85,05,032. While Rs 12,74,08,000 has been allotted for students in self-financed medical and dental colleges, the rest is for students in government institutions.

While expenditure has been sanctioned as an item of “New Service,” the government, in its order, said the approval of the legislature will be obtained in due course. The government has also said that separate action will be initiated to replenish the revolving fund from the available benefits of eligible scholarship and educational assistance from other departments.

The Director of Medical Education has been asked to calculate the exact amount required for the period up to the next supplementary estimates and apply for sanction of an advance from the Contingency Fund from Finance (BG -I/ Health - II) Department. Initially, the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited, will be permitted to meet out any expenditure from the Personal Deposit Account and the same will be reimbursed from the contingency funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS BDS
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp