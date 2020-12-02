AIADMK leaders to pay tribute to Jayalalithaa on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders, including Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, will be paying tributes to former CM J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary, at her memorial at 10. 45 am on Saturday. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have requested party functionaries, ministers, district secretaries, MP and MLAs to follow SOPs while taking part in the event.