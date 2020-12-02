Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu minister chairs meeting at Ramnad to review preparedness

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Minister for Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar chaired a meeting at the district collectorate here on Wednesday to review the preparedness and cyclone mitigation work being undertaken.

According to the cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday at 12 pm, cyclone Burevi that lays centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal is to cross the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday evening or night, with a wind speed of 80-90 kilometres per hour, gusting to 100 kilometres per hour.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Chennai, in its statement issued at 12.30 pm, said that the cyclonic storm would be centred very close to Pamban on Thursday noon with wind speed of 70-80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 kilometres per hour. The impact of the cyclone will begin at Ramanathapuram district and gradually move towards Kanyakumari district, it added.

The Minister, who chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate with senior officials on Wednesday morning, later visited the Mandapam south seashore, Pamban bridge, Thangachimadam, Peikarumbu, Dhanushkodi and the relief centre at Karaiyur in the afternoon, accompanied by the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and District Monitoring Officer Pradeep Yadav.

On Wednesday morning, a cyclone warning was hoisted at Pamban port near Rameswaram, indicating that a cyclone is likely to cross the coast over or near the port.

Earlier on Tuesday, 17-year-old K Muneeswaran from Mandapam IOB Colony fell into the sea while anchoring his boat at Mandapam along with his father Kumar. Hours later, his body was recovered from the sea. On Wednesday, as strong winds began to blow along the Pamban coast since morning, a mechanised boat belonging to Robin of Victoria Nagar in Thangachimadam was heavily damaged.