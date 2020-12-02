Defer CM’s meet at Sivaganga as panchayat chairman poll scheduled on same day: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi submitted a representation to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Tuesday, urging him to defer the review meeting of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswami at Sivaganga scheduled for December 4 as the SEC had scheduled the district panchayat chairman election on the same day.

In his petition, Bharathi said the Sivaganga Collector had issued a notice on election to the posts of district panchayat chairman and vice-chairman on December 4, based on the notice issued by the SEC. In this background, the review meeting will only help AIADMK cadre commit electoral malpractice, Bharathi alleged.

“Under the guise of attending the meeting, AIADMK functionaries might assemble at the District Collector’s premises, where the election is scheduled, and adopt all illegal methods to prevent free and fair election. The State Election Commissioner should, therefore, issue orders directing the government to reschedule the review meeting after the election is over,” Bharathi said.