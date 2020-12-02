EPS chairs review meeting ahead of cyclone Burevi’s expected arrival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The turbulent Bay in the east is set to unleash another cyclone on Tamil Nadu even as the official machinery is gearing up to mitigate its fury. Early on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the authorities.

He ordered deployment of special teams to areas likely to be affected by the predicted cyclone, which is currently a deep depression hovering over southwest Bay of Bengal — about 460 km eastsoutheast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 860 km east-southeast of Kanniyakumari.

Expected to make a landfall between Kanniyakumari and Pamban by Thursday, the deep depression is likely to transform into cyclone Burevi by Tuesday night. Under the influence, extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Palaniswami said that nine NDRF teams have been deployed to Madurai, Kanniyakumari , Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. “Officials have been directed to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. Basic necessities would be arranged at such centres, which would also provide hand sanitiser and ensure physical distancing,” he said.

Dams are under continuous monitoring while authorities are working overtime to offset the impact on fishermen. “Those in the sea have been directed to return ashore,” he said, adding over 1,000 workers have been roped in to address power issues.