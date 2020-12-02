Govt ready to tackle cyclone crisis: RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into cyclone and may touch Kanniyakumari shores on Thursday morning, said Minister for Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar

Speaking to reporters at Ezhilagam, he said some parts in the northern districts will all receive heavy rainfall and the State machinery is all ready to tackle the situation.

“Details of water levels at reservoirs and expected rainfall across the State will be updated on the TNSMART mobile application. Fishers in over 500 boats that left from Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts have been informed about the situation.

The authorities of Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Lakshadweep have been asked to accommodate TN boats too,” he said.The minister warned of strict action against those spreading false news about the ways in which the government was handling the challenge.