Kanimozhi receives multiple pleas from transgenders

ERODE: DMK women’s wing secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi held a meeting with transgenders in Erode district, during party’s poll campaign. The community members gave her a charter of demands, seeking bus passes, priority for educated transgenders in govt jobs, free medical treatment for elderly and interest-free loans to start business.
