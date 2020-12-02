Madars HC initiates PIL to review cases against MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday suo motu initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) petition to monitor and review cases pending against MPs and MLAs, in accordance to a Supreme Court order directing the High Court to monitor such cases.

The first bench justices comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the High Court registry to initiate the PIL.

The issue pertains to the interim orders passed by the Supreme Court on a petition moved by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to debar persons convicted for offences under the Representation of the People Act from contesting for MLA or MP posts.

The High Court, in its order on Tuesday, said that 56 criminal defamation cases pending against MPs and MLAs in the HC will be given top priority.