MK Stalin slams transport minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK on Tuesday flayed Transport Department for bringing on board private firms for providing Fitness Certificates (FCs) to vehicles. Party chief MK Stalin condemned Minister MR Vijaya Baskar for ordering procurement of reflection sticker, speed monitor, GPS and others from a private company for vehicles which are going to RDO for FCs.

As per Motor Vehicle Act, FCs must be provided based on a certificate issued by the inspecting officer. However, a circular has been sent saying that the materials should be fitted with private companies in Erode and Chennai, Stalin said.