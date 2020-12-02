STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea challenging imposition of Covid fines binned

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the State government decision to impose fines for violating Covid- 19 norms.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the State government decision to impose fines for violating Covid- 19 norms. According to the petitioner,  the government had put out an order on September 4 for collection of fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 5,000 for violation of Covid norms.

During the arguments, the petitioner contended that Section 76(2) of the Act only empowers government officials to issue standard operating procedures and ensure wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing norms to control the spread of notified diseases.

He added that the section does not say that non-adherence by individuals is an offence. The notification by the State imposing fines appears to be of an executive order, he argued.The State argued that the notification was made as per law and there was no violation.

The first bench of AP Sahi and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy taking note of the submissions rejected arguments of petitioner’s counsel and dismissed the plea.

MP from Gujarat dies at Chennai hospital
Chennai: Abhay Bharadwaj, an MP from Gujarat, who was admitted at MGM Healthcare Hospital for post-Covid complications passed away at the hospital on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha MP was admitted on October 9 and was on total life support. “We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers for their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow,” said a bulletin issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare Hospital.

Active cases below 11K
The State reported 1,404 Covid-19 positive cases and 10 deaths, taking the tally to 7,83,319 and toll to 11,722 on Tuesday. Active cases in the State dropped below 11,000. A private lab, Raj Medicare Lab, Chennai has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently, the bulletin said

Fresh cases

Chennai: 380 
Coimbatore: 141 
Chengalpattu: 86 
Kancheepuram: 63 
Tiruvallur: 63

Source: Media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health

