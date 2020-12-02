PMJAY enrollment sees sharp rise in Tiruchy district

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: More number of farmers in Tiruchy have enrolled their crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMJAY) this year than before, thanks to cyclone Nivar and the awareness campaigns conducted by Agriculture Department. Nearly 35,000 acres of paddy have been registered under the crop insurance scheme as on Monday, the last date for enrolment.

Fifty per cent of cultivated area will be set as a target for crop insurance. Though area of cultivation has been increasing in past years, the area insured remained low. Officials attribute this to favourable weather and availability of Cauvery water.

This year, cyclone Nivar forced many farmers to insure their crop. “As heavy rainfall was forecast for the district, farmers in delta blocks feared inundation and insured crop. On the other side, farmers in non-delta blocks, who rely on groundwater, registered under the scheme fearing crop failure due to lack of water,” said Rajasekar, a farmer in Tiruchy.

Periyakaruppan, joint director of Agriculture Department said, “Enrolment was a bit sluggish initially. Following village-level awareness campaign in the last few days and the cyclone fear, more farmers have came forth to enrol.”