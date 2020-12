By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TNCC has urged the State government to take steps to prevent Kerala from constructing a new dam at Mullaiperiyar. TNCC president KS Alagiri said Tamil Nadu’s rights in Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar, Palar and Mekedatu issues have been undermined under the BJP’s rule.

“Now, Kerala is trying to construct a dam near Mullaiperiyar,” he said.