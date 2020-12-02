STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Chief Minister urges Centre to withdraw 'anti-farmer' act unconditionally

Narayanasamy also accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of blocking the revenue of the government through a 'wrong decision' by extending the Covid tax (Special Excise duty) on liquor for another two months

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday urged the Union government to withdraw the 'anti-farmer' act passed in Parliament unconditionally and resolve the issue.

In a virtual press conference here, Narayanasamy charged that the BJP government at the Centre had 'cheated' the farmers by introducing the act which is detrimental to them resulting in agitations. The stand of the central government that it will not be withdrawn is “injustice” shown to the farmers. He also pointed out the agitation by political parties and farmers in all states and added that this will further be strengthened.

CM accuses LG of blocking revenue by extending 'COVID tax' on liquor

Narayanasamy accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of blocking the revenue of the government through a 'wrong decision' by extending the Covid tax (Special Excise duty) on liquor for another two months, turning down the elected government’s decision.

He said that Bedi was misusing her powers through independent decisions which were 'illegal'. In a bid to improve tourism in the Union territory, the elected government proposed to withdraw the 100 percent Covid tax on liquor and enhance excise duty by 15 percent besides doubling the licence fees.

However, she issued orders extending the Covid tax for another two months, he said adding that as per the Madras high court order in an appeal case, the LG does not have any special powers to act independently. As such, she does not have powers to change the decision of the cabinet. She has to grant approval to the cabinet decision or refer it to the Ministry of Home Affairs if she differed in opinion. However, she is violating all laws through her action, he said.

With COVID-19 cases having come down, the government needs tourism to boost its economy, business and revenue to the government, said the Chief Minister. Now, another two months extension of the Covid tax on liquor will lead to a reduction in sales and also have a cascading effect on the economy and business and the revenue of the state will come down. It is regrettable that the Lt.Governor is blocking the revenue of the state, he said and called upon the people to notice her functioning.

'No response from Centre on interim relief'

Cyclone Nivar has caused damages of around Rs 400 crore as fishermen, crops, roads, huts and others have been hit. The central team will visit Puducherry and assess the damages and give a report to the central government. The Puducherry government has sought an interim relief of Rs 100 crores, but there has been no response from the central government, he said.

CM writes to PM for continuation of Tamil as a subject in Kendriya Vidyalayas

The CM also charged that the central government is gradually imposing Hindi and Sanskrit in southern states. In Kendriya Vidyalayas, Tamil is being withdrawn and would not be taught after Class 5. He said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuation of Tamil as a subject in Kendriya Vidyalayas and not to impose Sanskrit.

