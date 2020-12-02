Quota for Vanniyars: Over 1,200 cadre held in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI/CUDDALORE: Over 1,200 cadres of the PMK were arrested on Tuesday in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, when they gathered to leave for Chennai to participate in a demonstration demanding 20 per cent quota for Vanniyars in education and jobs.

A total of 671 functionaries were held in Kilpennathur, Mangalam, Chengam, Thandrampet, Polur, Arni, Cheyyar, and Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai, police said. As many as 365 cadres, who gathered at Katpadi, Gudiyattam, Pallikonda toll plaza and Pillayarkuppam, were arrested in Vellore.

A total of 120 cadres were arrested in Arcot town and Walajah toll plaza in Ranipet district. Around 80 cadres who gathered at the toll plaza on Chennai - Bengaluru National Highway were also held. Traffic was briefly disrupted on the National Highway.

Police also said that 40 party cadres were arrested in Arcot town limit as a preventive measure and 21 were arrested in Tirupattur.

306 arrested in Cuddalore

As many as 306 cadres were arrested in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. According to sources, 264 cadre in Cuddalore and 42 from other regions were arrested on Tuesday.