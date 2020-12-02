STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Railways to operate nine more special trains

Reservations for the nine special trains will be opened at 8 am on December 2nd. The special trains will be operated until further advice, said a statement from railways.

Train passengers wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railways on Wednesday announced that eight daily special trains and one weekly special train will be introduced soon.

On these seven routes, the daily trains will be operated from December 8: Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi, Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Central – Mangalore Central, Chennai Central – Palakkad, Coimbatore – Nagercoil, Chennai Egmore – Guryvayur and Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram. The return journey of these trains will commence on the next day.

The Mangalore Central – Thiruvananthapuram daily special will be operated from December 10. Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Weekly Special will also be operated from December 10.

The Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Weekly Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 6.55 pm on Thursdays to reach Nagercoil at 7.30 am the next day. In return direction journey, Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Weekly Special will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 pm on Fridays to reach Chennai Egmore at 4.45 am the next day.

Similarly, Chennai Central – Palakkad Daily Special will leave Chennai at 9.40 pm  to reach Palakkad at 10.10 am the next day. The return journey, Palakkad  - Chennai Central Daily Special will leave Palakkad at 3.35 pm to reach Chennai at 4.05 am the next day.

