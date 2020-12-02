Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of man who was electrocuted

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh as relief to the family of a man who was electrocuted recently.

In a statement, the chief minister said the incident happened in Gingee taluk in Villupuram district when the victim D Saravanan was electrocuted after a pandal-like structure crashed due to heavy winds.

He said while Rs four lakh will be provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund, the rest will be given from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.