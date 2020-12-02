Will take good decision after discussions: MK Alagiri

By Express News Service

MADURAI: While scotching speculations over BJP sending feelers to him as mere rumours, former Union Minister MK Alagiri was cryptic when asked about prospects of him floating a separate party. The 69-year-old was here to pay tribute to brother of his close confidant Essar Gopi.

When asked about whether he would launch his own party, he said that he would take a ‘good’ decision after discussing the matter with his supporters. He also denied reports on the DMK planning to give a prominent post to his son Dayanidhi Alagiri.