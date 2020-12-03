CM Palaniswami conveys International PwD Day wish

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended wishes on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disability, which falls on Thursday.

In a message on Wednesday, he said, “To ensure the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, every year December 3 is being observed as ‘International Day of Persons with Disability.

’ I convey my wish to all persons with disability on this occasion and I am also happy to say that our government has put out a lot of welfare schemes to such persons.

The government is providing Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance, free bus passes, government jobs and also four per cent reservation to persons with disabilities in public sectors and educational institutions, among others.” Palaniswami requested persons with disabilities to make use of the welfare schemes and rise to great heights.