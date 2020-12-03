STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,416 new cases and 14 deaths, 1,413 patients discharged

Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases. Chennai reported 382 cases and Coimbatore 140.

Published: 03rd December 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

For representational purpose. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,416 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths taking its tally to 7,86,163 and toll to 11,747.

Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases. Chennai reported 382 cases and Coimbatore 140. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 77 cases, Kancheepuram 53 and Tiruvallur 81. Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day.

The state also tested over 70,000 samples after almost 20 days. On Thursday, it tested 70,156 samples and 69,685 people. It had tested 70,425 samples on November 14 and post Deepavali the tests dropped to less than 70,000.

The state now has 10,988 active cases after 1,413 were discharged after treatment. Eight passengers who came to Tamil Nadu from other states tested positive on the day. Four passengers came by flight and four by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one of the deceased didn't have comorbid conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp