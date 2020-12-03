COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,416 new cases and 14 deaths, 1,413 patients discharged

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,416 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths taking its tally to 7,86,163 and toll to 11,747.

Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases. Chennai reported 382 cases and Coimbatore 140. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 77 cases, Kancheepuram 53 and Tiruvallur 81. Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day.

The state also tested over 70,000 samples after almost 20 days. On Thursday, it tested 70,156 samples and 69,685 people. It had tested 70,425 samples on November 14 and post Deepavali the tests dropped to less than 70,000.

The state now has 10,988 active cases after 1,413 were discharged after treatment. Eight passengers who came to Tamil Nadu from other states tested positive on the day. Four passengers came by flight and four by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one of the deceased didn't have comorbid conditions.