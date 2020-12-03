STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression, to cross Tamil Nadu early on Friday

The deep depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi between Thursday night and Friday wee hours with a wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

Published: 03rd December 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel making surveillance at Marina Beach ahead of cyclone Burevi, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ over the Gulf of Mannar close to Pamban moved westwards with a speed of 9 kmph weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at close to Ramanathapuram coast, about 20 km southwest of Pamban and 210 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari. 

The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph. The deep depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi between Thursday night and Friday wee hours with a wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph. It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 40-50kmph gusting to 60 kmph) by Friday morning, N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre said. 

Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, and Sivagangai districts have all received heavy downpour on Thursday and continued to receive heavy spells till Saturday.
 
The storm surge of about 1 metre height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of south coastal Tamilnadu during the time of landfall. Chennai has received 17.5 mm of rainfall on Thursday.  In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam received 20 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State, following by 16 cm in Karaikal and 15 cm in Thalaignayer in Nagapattinam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi deep depression Tamil Nadu rain
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp