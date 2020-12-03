Don’t fall prey to rumours on cyclone Burevi, warns RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI/RAMANATHAPURAM/RAMESWARAM: Do not fall prey to misinformation on cyclone Burevi, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar has urged people. The government has taken all steps to mitigate the cyclone’s impact and everyone must cooperate with the district administration in its preventive and relief works, he said.

Udhayakumar was addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on preparedness and cyclone mitigation works at Ramanathapuram Collectorate. The Minister also interacted with rescue teams that have been deployed and inspected rescue equipment.

Later, he visited the Mandapam south seashore, Pamban sea-bridge, multi-purpose cyclone protection centre at Thangachimadam-Peikarumbu, Dhanushkodi and Karaiyur in the afternoon. He was accompanied by MLAs M Manikandan and N Sathan Prabhakar, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and District Monitoring Officer Dharmendra Pratap Yadav.

Cyclone warning number 7 was hoisted at Pamban port near Rameswaram as strong winds in the morning was followed by heavy rain in the evening. The district police has deployed three disaster rescue teams — at Pamban, Thondi and Sayalkudi — and 600 police personnel for relief works. Nearly 800 swimmers have been kept on standby round the clock. Collector Oliver has urged people to stay indoors and not venture outside on Thursday and Friday, unless it is extremely necessary. He urged those living in low-lying areas and in dilapidated buildings to shift to the nearest relief camps.

27 vulnerable points

As many as 27 vulnerable points have been identified along the Vaigai river in Madurai and 300 waterlogging points marked under city limits. All government departments have been alerted. Director of Fire and Rescue Service Jaffar Sait conducted a discussion with senior fire and rescue service personnel of the southern districts and reviewed the arrangements in Madurai.

As many as 57 National Disaster Response Force personnel and 67 State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed across Tirunelveli district to deal with any emergency. Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu told reporters that the public should avoid going to waterbodies for taking a dip or near the Thamirabarani to take a selfie during the cyclone. About 121 places vulnerable to flooding have been identified in both the districts.

Tenkasi Collector GS Sameeran told reporters that 364 first-level responders, including youths and officials from Revenue and Rural Development Department, have been kept ready for evacuating people in 10 zones of the district during emergency. A total of 54 relief camps have been set up across the district.

124 boats still at sea

The State government efforts have ensured the safe return of 166 deep-sea fishing boats as the State braces for Cyclone Burevi, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said on Wednesday. “As of Wednesday, around 124 deep-sea boats are still at sea close to Kollam, Kochi, Ratnagiri, Mangalore, Goa, Lakshadweep, Veraval and Mumbai shores,” minister said in a release.

