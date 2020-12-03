Lack of security measures at Hogenakkal sets off alarm

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Locals and activists complain of lack of security measures in Hogenakkal to stop tourists from entering dangerous spots in Cauvery.

Two weeks ago, a family of five from Salem had arrived at Hogenakkal for a recreational trip. While taking bath in Cauvery, three of them were washed away by water. Their bodies were fished out three days later. Locals and activists allege that even after the tragedy, no security measure is in place to stop the tourists from entering the dangerous spots.

Speaking to TNIE, Mariappan, a local business owner said, "We advise the tourists to be cautious. While the designated bathing spots are safe for all, other spots in the river should be avoided at any cost."

"Cauvery in Hogenakkal has an average inflow of 8,000 cusec. Even veteran swimmers struggle to fight the strong water current here. But, tourists, seeking thrill, often trespass on forest areas and swim in dangerous waters. If a person is washed away in such a spot, there is zero chance of rescuing him/her. While locals have a rough idea of the terrain, tourists from outside have no idea or whatsoever about the dangers," he advised.

Umashankar, an Activist with Dharmapuri People's Forum, said, "There is little to no guidance to the tourists. They have the run of Hogenakkal. While police personnel and home guards are deployed near the main falls, tourists' entry into the forest is unchecked." Activists said pamphlets with dos and don'ts and danger zones should be distributed to the tourists. Tourists' entry to Uttamalai should be strictly monitored as many, under the the guise of heading to Krishnagiri, trespassing on the forest areas, they said.

When TNIE spoke to Pennagaram Tahsildhar Sethulingam Balachandiran, he said, "After the recent tragedy, we have improved the security measures vastly. One such initiative is the six new checkpoints being managed by the Block Development Office, revenue, forest and police departments." The check points will function only during weekends and during festive periods.

"Based on Collector SP Karthikaa's order, we have also conducted a massive sensitisation programme for all business owners warning severe action if they encourage joy rides. Moreover, police and forest personnel are patrolling the areas bordering the forest. If tourists violate the rules, a fine up to Rs 500 will be imposed on them. Tourists who are drunk will be denied entry," he added.