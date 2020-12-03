STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six-year-old Tiruvannamalai boy balances 15 earthen lamps on self while performing yoga

Devesh Sai of Tiruvannamalai performed a five-minute-long act and held 15 lamps on his body, much to the amazement of the audience at a Babaji Ashram in the temple town on Wednesday.

An avid practioner of yoga since when Devesh was four-years-old. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A six-year-old boy from Tiruvannamalai excited his audience through a stunning performance of Bhadrasana by balancing earthen lamps on his body.

“I did not bother about the flames of the burning lamps and the heat was not troubling me," said Devesh who happened to perform on his birthday.

An avid practioner of yoga since when he was four-years-old, Devesh said: “I like yoga very much. So I have been practising it for the past two years. Now, I have done Bhadrasana by holding Agal Vilakku (earthen lamps) on my body.”

 "He balanced them nice and steady,” his father Ayyappan beamed who has also arranged for private yoga sessions due to the coronavirus restrictions with a gifted trainer, Kalpana who has many achievements to her credit as well.

