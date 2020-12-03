Tamil Nadu battle-ready as Burevi inches closer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/RAMESWARAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The swaying trees, choppy sea, and an inclement weather seemed to herald the arrival of cyclone Burevi, expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

While Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology RB Udhayakumar landed in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday to assess the preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, assuring support to the State.

Modi later tweeted: Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the State due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the safety of those living in the areas affected.

With the cyclone inching towards Tamil Nadu’s southern coast, Udhayakumar expressed confidence in the measures put in place to mitigate the nature’s possible fury. Addressing reporters at Madurai, the minister said that the State disaster management authorities were on a continuing vigil.

“Officials are monitoring the waterbodies in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts round-the-clock,” he said, adding that Palaniswami’s instructions on releasing excess water from reservoirs would be strictly followed.

Cyclone burevi

Expected to make a landfall on Thursday noon

Lays centred around 140 km east of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka (nearly 550 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari)

85-90 kmph Likely wind speed of the cyclone before weakening

Expected to reduce into deep depression upon entering Kerala says IMD bulletin