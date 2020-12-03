STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Why not invoke Goondas Act for pollution: Madras High Court

Queries were also posed to the municipality if it was treating sewage water before letting it into the river and how many treatment plants were available for the same.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the report ‘A Cooum in the making in Karur?’ published in TNIE about pollution of the Amaravathi river, and directed District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Karur to conduct an inspection and file a report.

The report, published on 27 November, highlighted how the river was being polluted by the release of effluents by industrial units and sewage Karur Municipality to such an extent that it could soon become the second Cooum in the State.

A bench comprising N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi took cognisance of the report and sought a response from the principal secretary of municipal administration department to Government of Tamil Nadu. Also, the bench castigated, the district collector of Karur, the Karur municipal commissioner, the executive engineer - PWD (WRO) and chairman of Pollution Control Board in Karur for their inaction in the matter.  
“Why not the laws be amended and Goondas Act be invoked against the units for polluting the river?”, the judges questioned and directed the authorities and Public Works Department (PWD) to furnish details of the industrial units that are polluting the river.  

Further, the bench wanted to know the mechanism followed by authorities to check pollution in the river and raised a specific question whether it was true that industries had dug channels to discharge effluents.

Queries were also posed to the municipality if it was treating sewage water before letting it into the river and how many treatment plants were available for the same. The judges also directed the DLSA officials to inspect the river and file a report at the next hearing on Friday.

(With inputs from Aravind Raj, Karur)

No urgent hearing of plea against PMK leaders
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a PIL petition seeking action against PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss for inciting violence and damaging public property during a protest demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education. According to petitioner Varaki, a journalist, the pandemic was gradually coming down when the PMK staged a protest paying least attention to precautionary measures, blocking traffic and trains. A two-member Bench said there are three Benches hearing  PIL pleas, and once the petition is listed in the registry, it would move to the appropriate Bench. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goondas Act Madras High Court pollution
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp