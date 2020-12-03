Why not invoke Goondas Act for pollution: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the report ‘A Cooum in the making in Karur?’ published in TNIE about pollution of the Amaravathi river, and directed District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Karur to conduct an inspection and file a report.

The report, published on 27 November, highlighted how the river was being polluted by the release of effluents by industrial units and sewage Karur Municipality to such an extent that it could soon become the second Cooum in the State.

A bench comprising N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi took cognisance of the report and sought a response from the principal secretary of municipal administration department to Government of Tamil Nadu. Also, the bench castigated, the district collector of Karur, the Karur municipal commissioner, the executive engineer - PWD (WRO) and chairman of Pollution Control Board in Karur for their inaction in the matter.

“Why not the laws be amended and Goondas Act be invoked against the units for polluting the river?”, the judges questioned and directed the authorities and Public Works Department (PWD) to furnish details of the industrial units that are polluting the river.

Further, the bench wanted to know the mechanism followed by authorities to check pollution in the river and raised a specific question whether it was true that industries had dug channels to discharge effluents.

Queries were also posed to the municipality if it was treating sewage water before letting it into the river and how many treatment plants were available for the same. The judges also directed the DLSA officials to inspect the river and file a report at the next hearing on Friday.

(With inputs from Aravind Raj, Karur)

No urgent hearing of plea against PMK leaders

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a PIL petition seeking action against PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss for inciting violence and damaging public property during a protest demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education. According to petitioner Varaki, a journalist, the pandemic was gradually coming down when the PMK staged a protest paying least attention to precautionary measures, blocking traffic and trains. A two-member Bench said there are three Benches hearing PIL pleas, and once the petition is listed in the registry, it would move to the appropriate Bench. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday.